Bytecoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $63.22 million and $91,747.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00461243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.