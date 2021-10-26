Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report sales of $799.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.30 million and the lowest is $773.70 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.87. 10,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

