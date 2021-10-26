JT Stratford LLC Buys 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $27.96 on Tuesday, reaching $2,776.90. 27,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

