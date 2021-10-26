Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $137.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $25.81 on Tuesday, hitting $2,774.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

