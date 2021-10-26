Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.25.

In other Telos news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,986. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.