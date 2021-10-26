$0.51 EPS Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.63. The Gap posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 153,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

