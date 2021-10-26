PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. 5,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

