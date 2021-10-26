Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.15 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $89.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.54 million and the highest is $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $364.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $369.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $354.04 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $363.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,365. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 68.5% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

