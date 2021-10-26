Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post earnings of ($4.10) per share for the quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,815. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

