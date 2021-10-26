Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Albany International stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

