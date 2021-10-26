Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 2,531 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. 49,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,358. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.