Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 816 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,184. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a market cap of $414.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

