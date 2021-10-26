Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.92 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.