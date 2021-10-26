Insider Buying: ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Insider Acquires 19,500 Shares of Stock

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,675.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,550.

Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg acquired 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,600.00.

Shares of SZM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. 178,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Company Profile

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

