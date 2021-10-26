Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.53

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$80.53 and last traded at C$78.68, with a volume of 42111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$75.93.

EQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.275834 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

