Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 31,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 986,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Baozun by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Baozun by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baozun by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

