Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 5.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 26,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,966,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
