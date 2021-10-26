Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 5.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 26,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,966,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

