F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 264,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,291,072 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $12.11.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,833,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.