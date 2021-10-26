Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $55.63

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.63 or 0.00089341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $111.69 million and $19.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00212749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,090,086 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007,730 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.