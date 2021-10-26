Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

