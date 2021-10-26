Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.1% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.36. The company had a trading volume of 67,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,518. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

