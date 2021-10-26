Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $633.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.45.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.96. 23,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day moving average is $491.97. Intuit has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $604.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

