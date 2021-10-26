Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of DORM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

