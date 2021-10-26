Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FPI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,732. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

