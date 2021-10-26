LiveOne (LVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

