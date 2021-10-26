Plaisance Capital LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Ryanair makes up about 1.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,393. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

