Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $482.12 or 0.00777853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,861,859 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.