Electron Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,743 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,797,000. First Solar makes up 2.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 49.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 60.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

