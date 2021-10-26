Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after acquiring an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Shares of ENPH traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $175.23. 56,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

