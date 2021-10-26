Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $388.31 or 0.00624716 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $77.66 million and approximately $29.83 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00212661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

