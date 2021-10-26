Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $$53.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

