294,118 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 294,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

