Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.50.

