Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.50.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.