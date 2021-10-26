Stadium Capital Management LLC Sells 225,516 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,516 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 7.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

