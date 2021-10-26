9,257 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

