Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.32. 44,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $235.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

