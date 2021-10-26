Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,099 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock worth $27,469,121. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.11. 35,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,256. The stock has a market cap of $311.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

