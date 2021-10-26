Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $929.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00212749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

