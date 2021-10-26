Glitch Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.47 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Glitch has a total market cap of $97.03 million and $5.47 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

