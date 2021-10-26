Covalent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.13 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and $16.13 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.42 or 1.00377227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.88 or 0.06654852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.