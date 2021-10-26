BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 59,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 797,968 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $30.48.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.