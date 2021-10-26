Capital International Inc. CA Sells 11,391 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.8% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $92,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 386,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 380,948 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 36,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

