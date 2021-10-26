Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $51.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

TVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 379.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

