RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the quarter. Connect Biopharma makes up about 2.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Connect Biopharma worth $136,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 125,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,054. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

