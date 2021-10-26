Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

