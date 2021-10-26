$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,592. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.