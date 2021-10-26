Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 267,600 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Canoo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canoo by 504.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,215. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

