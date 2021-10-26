Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Takes $9.94 Million Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000. Valor Latitude Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.4% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLATU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,757. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.