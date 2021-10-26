Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Sonos comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

