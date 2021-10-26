The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 799.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. The ODP comprises about 1.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 1.21% of The ODP worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The ODP by 629.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The ODP by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

